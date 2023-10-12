Arizona Cardinals designate Myjai Sanders to return from injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals are continuing to try and add talent to a roster that has some depleted talent due to injury.

Today, the team announced that pass rusher Myjai Sanders has been designated to return from the injured reserve list.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated linebacker Myjai Sanders to return from the injured reserve list. Sanders can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Sanders has three sacks in his career and the Cardinals are doing a nice job of scheming up sacks as a team, but they definitely could use a player who can bring some juice off the edge consistently.

Sanders injured his hand in training camp and has been out the entire preseason and early season.

Hopefully he comes back ready to contribute.

Welcome back, Myjai.