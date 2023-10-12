Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thursday Night Football.
It may be a review of what the Arizona Cardinals avoided by not winning out on the Sean Payton sweepstakes.
The Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their 15-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos.
How bad is it that the Broncos have not won against the Chiefs since Obama was in office.
This is a big Thursday Night Football rivalry, but are the Broncos up for it? Here is everything you need to know.
Week 6: Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Date: Thursday, Oct 12, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri-
National TV: Amazon Prime
National online streaming: NFL+
TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)
Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88
Betting line: Chiefs -10.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the picks from Revenge of the Birds via TallySight.
