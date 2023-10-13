Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look for answers in the run game, try to stop Rams wide receivers and more

Happy Friday one and all.
We have made it.
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.
Let’s get to it.
Cardinals lose running back James Conner to knee injury; place on Injured Reserve and miss at least four games
Running back must miss at least four games after knee injury
Kent Somers: Parallels Between 2008 Cardinals And Current Diamondbacks
Like current local baseball team, Super Bowl-bound Cards got hot at right time
Cardinals rookie RB Emari Demercado hopes to fill shoes of injured James Conner as he plays near home in Los Angeles
Rookie running back aims to fill void against Rams
The story how Kurt Warner revived his career with the Cardinals even after the team took Matt Leinart to replace him
Kurt Warner's career was nearly over in Arizona - until he authored his final act
Cardinals Open Practice Window For Myjai Sanders
Linebacker had been dealing with hand injury since preseason
DL Kevin Strong, S K'Von Wallace among the inexperienced players Cardinals are leaning on in 2023
Team has had to utilize players who haven't had consistent NFL snaps
Trade Deadline Approaches; What Is M.O.'s M.O.?
Speculated deals is one thing, but how will Cardinals GM operate
Kei'Trel Clark And His Removal From The Starting Lineup
Cardinals will need rookie if Thompson is sidelined
With James Conner on IR, what's next for Arizona Cardinals? - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN
With Connor sidelined for at least a month, the Cardinals will rely on unproven running backs and QB Joshua Dobbs to pick up the slack.
Cardinals turn to collective effort in wake of James Conner injury
The Cardinals have their work cut out for them this week as they try to fill the void of losing James Conner to the IR with a knee injury.
Kei'Trel Clark setting himself up for long Cardinals career
Kei'Trel Clark's had his highs and lows but through them all, he's kept the right mindset the Cardinals are looking for in their cornerbacks.
Emari Demercado hears your fantasy football talk
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has been thrust into more than one light following starter James Conner's Week 5 injury.
Cardinals designate Myjai Sanders to return from injured reserve
The Arizona Cardinals designated outside linebacker Myjai Sanders for return off injured reserve on Thursday.
