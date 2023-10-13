 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals-Bengals review, injury situation and what to expect moving forward

Jess and I talk about the Bengals debacle and the more pressing injury issues for the Arizona Cardinals.

By Seth Cox
Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are closing in on their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this week, but we have a closeout of their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and getting our minds right for the next four weeks moving forward.

Jess and I discuss what happened in the game, react to the injuries and talk what could happen the next couple of weeks.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Times and topics:

(1:00) What wasn’t so good for the Cardinals against the Bengals

(14:12) What went pretty well for the Cardinals against the Bengals

(21:04) Reseting expectations again?

(27:05) The Cardinals’ injury situation

