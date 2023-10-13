Cardinals-Bengals review, injury situation and what to expect moving forward

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are closing in on their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this week, but we have a closeout of their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and getting our minds right for the next four weeks moving forward.

Jess and I discuss what happened in the game, react to the injuries and talk what could happen the next couple of weeks.

Times and topics:

(1:00) What wasn’t so good for the Cardinals against the Bengals

(14:12) What went pretty well for the Cardinals against the Bengals

(21:04) Reseting expectations again?

(27:05) The Cardinals’ injury situation