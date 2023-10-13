Cardinals Reacts Week 6: Arizona Cardinals fans are starting to get a little uncomfortable with the direction of the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It makes sense, and I wondered when it would happen, but for the first time in the 2023 NFL season, Arizona Cardinals fans are starting to get a little uneasy.

Through the first four weeks, people just assumed they would lose, but were also okay because they looked competent.

Then, you get a little bit of expectations and fall short and people start to question things.

That is why when this weeks confidence poll results were sent out, I was not surprised to see it tank hard for the first time this season.

I think it makes sense, but also I disagree with it. Nothing has changed except the Cardinals looked really competent against the Cowboys and mostly competent against the 49ers and that created expectations.

However, it causes people to get a little restless when it looks as bad as it did on Sunday.

So, let’s hope they at least get back to the mostly competent side of things this weekend.

