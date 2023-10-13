Cardinals Reacts Week 6: Arizona Cardinals fans want to see Emari Demercado get the first crack at replacing James Conner

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals continue to have injuries to key players wreaking havoc.

Even though there was not much in terms of belief in the team heading into the season, they were playing above expectations.

Then, after Sunday fans started to question things as confidence in the direction of the team has faltered quite a bit.

Part of that would be because they did not look great after James Conner went out with a knee injury that now has them on injured reserve.

So, now the question is, who do Arizona Cardinals fans want to see get the chance to replace James Conner first?

The majority want to see undrafted rookie free agent Emari Demercado.

Most fans are expecting it to be Demercado, with some hoping that Keaontay Ingram can finally stay healthy and live up to his immense physical capabilties.

Let’s hope one of them answers the bell.

