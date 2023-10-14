Cardinals-Rams DraftKings Week 6 prop bets: Trust the Rams wide receivers, expect a good day from Matthew Stafford

No one knows what to expect on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals.

They have been brutally beaten by great wide receivers the last two weeks, and now they get maybe the most potent duo in the NFL in the Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

So, what are the chances the Arizona Cardinals can stop this duo?

Well, we can put some money on it, and I would recommend it.

All of the props are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to combine for 185+ receiving yards +200

This is a weekly special on DraftKings and I would be all over it if I were you guys. Brandon Aiyuk had 148 yards, Ja’Marr Chase had 192 yards. This seems to good to be true.

Matthew Stafford longest completion o36.5 yards -115

Stafford is going to be able to pass the ball at will in this one. I would take this one. The only reason I am not taking all of his passing overs is just in case they get up too much and stop throwing.

Josh Dobbs o18.5 yards rushing -120

Dobbs has hit this in three of five games and with James Conner out they will need him to continue to execute with his legs.

Brett Maher o2.5 PAT Made +100

Again, I think the Rams will get at least three touchdowns, so I am taking plus money where I can get it.

Arizona Cardinals points bad 11-20 +155

The Cardinals will likely struggle to score in this game, so I think getting them in this range at plus money is a good bet.

Good luck this weekend!