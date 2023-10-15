Cardinals vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are back in the NFC West and can the Arizona Cardinals get a win in the division this year?

That is going to be one of the bigger questions to watch as they await the return of a number of key players from injuries.

However, they still have to play today, and the Rams present a very tough matchup due to their outstanding wide receviers.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 6: Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +7 per DraftKings Sportsbook