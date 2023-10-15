Cardinals vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are back in the NFC West and can the Arizona Cardinals get a win in the division this year?
That is going to be one of the bigger questions to watch as they await the return of a number of key players from injuries.
However, they still have to play today, and the Rams present a very tough matchup due to their outstanding wide receviers.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
Week 6: Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 1:25 p.m. AT
Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming
TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline)
Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
Betting line: Cardinals +7 per DraftKings Sportsbook
