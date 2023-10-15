Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

Another week, another early kickoff in the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans in London.

So, how have we all been doing through the first five weeks?

Here are the interesting early games for the day with the odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens (-4) at Tennessee Titans at 6:30 a.m. Arizona time on NFL Network

The Ravens looked not great last week in their loss to the Steelers, a lot of drops from the wide receivers did not help.

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) at Houston Texans, 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

The Saints are coming off a pummeling of the New England Patriots, and the Texans were reminded they are supposed to be bad. This feels like a trap game for the Saints.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (-3), 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on CBS

The Bengals looked like they got right against the Cardinals, but can they continue to roll?

Enjoy and here are the staff picks via TallySight.