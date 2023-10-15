Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for Rams, Ingram, Demercado look to carry running back load, roster moves and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon and we have all the news and notes from around the web to help us get ready.

Also, don’t forget we have another London kickoff at 6:30 a.m. today, so make sure to get ready for a long day of NFL action.

Three Big Things: Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is emotional after first TD, and other notes before the Cardinals play in L.A. against the Rams

Cardinals Can't Break Down Against Top Rams

Trip to Los Angeles will be a test for secondary and offensive line

Cardinals Activate Dennis Daley, Elevate Damien Williams

Big Red Rage - Zaven Collins, Cardinals Set Focus On Rams

Ep. 633 - The Cardinals begin a two-week stretch of their schedule that features matchups with NFC West foes on the road. First up are the Rams in Los Angeles. Linebacker Zaven Collins joins Paul Calvisi and Dani Sureck to talk

Cardinals Cover 2 - It’s Beat L.A. Week

Ep. 685 - The Arizona Diamondbacks beat L.A., swept the Dodgers out of the playoffs. Can the Cardinals follow the D-backs lead? Can they beat L.A. and hand the Rams their second straight loss? That's the goal.

Myjai Sanders determined to make impact in Cardinals pass rush

Following his designation to return from IR, Cardinals OLB Myjai Sanders is that much closer to rejoining the pass-rushing rotation.

James Conner-less run game headlines Cardinals-Rams storylines

The Cardinals run game minus James Conner, Arizona's secondary against Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and war daddy Aaron Donald headline Week 6.

If Sean McVay's 1st child arrives on a Sunday, Rams will be without him

If Sean McVay's first child arrives on a Sunday this month, the Los Angeles Rams will have to take the field without him.

BJ Ojulari making up for lost time amid continued development

Excitement is brewing for Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari after seeing a career high in snaps last week.

Arizona Cardinals activate Dennis Daley from IR

Cardinals-Rams Week 6 Q&A preview with Rams Wire

Rams Wire managing editor Cam DaSilva takes Cardinals fans behind enemy lines to help them know more about Arizona's Week 6 opponent.

Cardinals elevate RB Damien Williams, CB Bobby Price for game vs. Rams

