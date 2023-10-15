Cardinals-Rams first half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals have their second division game of the season and this is a battle for who is last.

Most expect the Cardinals to hold that spot, but they have been frisky.

This weeks game against the Los Angeles Rams is another big test, especially with their fantastic wide receiver duo.

Now, can the Cardinals contain Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua?

Enjoy the game.

Week 6: Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +7 per DraftKings Sportsbook