Cardinals-Rams second half open thread

It is another halftime lead for the Arizona Cardinals, but in reality it should be a blowout.

Instead, because of a couple missed throws by Josh Dobbs, and then a busted coverage by Kei’Trel Clark, the Arizona Cardinals lead the Los Angeles Rams 9-6 at the half.

Dobbs has made some spectacular plays with his legs, but he’s left about 90 yards and two touchdowns on the field by missing throws to Marquise Brown.

On the flip side, Nick Rallis has been fantastic this game until the late throw and catch from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

For the game, we have seen the Cardinals defense flying around, keeping pressure on Stafford and finished the first half with two sacks.

They’ll need to keep it up in the second half if they want to get their second win of the 2023 season.

The Arizona Cardinals running game is working well, can they lean on that enough in the second half?

Let’s go Cardinals!