Arizona Cardinals run over in second half in loss to Los Angeles Rams

It went as expected in the second half.

The Arizona Cardinals led 9-6 and ended up losing to the Los Angeles Rams 26-9 and it was easy in the second half for the Rams.

They came out and ran the ball at will against a bad Arizona Cardinals defense.

From there, it was academic.

They did okay against the dynamic Rams passing attack, of course Cooper Kupp still got his, finishing with seven catches for 148 yards.

The real dominant player in this one was Kyren Williams, who finished with 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.

That 158 yards was highlighted by 151 yards in the second half.

A lot of this game comes back to missed opportunities for the Arizona Cardinals offense.

Josh Dobbs missed two throws in the first half, that should have been Marquise Brown touchdowns. Instead, one resulted in a field goal and the second a turnover on downs.

Then, with the game still in the balance, Dobbs threw late and behind Zach Ertz for an interception. It was the end of the comeback shot for the Cardinals.

Now, it is another road-trip in the NFC West with a trip up to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks.