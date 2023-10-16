Arizona Cardinals open as big underdogs against Seattle Seahawks

After another first half in which the Arizona Cardinals were leading, they completely crapped the bed and lost, while not covering the spread once again.

The issues have become the team cannot compete in the second half of games, through a lack of talent and missed opportunities.

Now, heading into another NFC West matchup the Arizona Cardinals are 8.5-point underdogs according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are coming off an unfortunate last second loss when they could not get into the endzone against the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the game.

This is in Seattle as well, so it is going to be interesting to see how Jonathan Gannon and company respond after another disappointing loss.

The biggest question is, where does this line end up?

Hopefully Jalen Thompson comes back and can help things out a bit. Maybe even Budda Baker can make his way back.

This is getting sad.