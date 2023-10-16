Red Rain Podcast: LAR 26 ARZ 9 Questions about JG, Kyler, Dobbs, DJ, Hollywood and Zaven

Please partake in the Twitter polls posted here. Where do you stand on these questions?
Hey in light of defense's struggle to stop the run and Zaven's low production at OLB, do you want coaches to move him back to ILB?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
Hey which LT-LG-RT OL combo would you prefer?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
Hey in light of Josh Dobbs' struggles the last two games, would you prefer to see Clayton Tune get the start this week?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
Hey m https://t.co/8rJKFT35BU projects Hollywood Brown to sign 3 yr. $54.3M contract ($18.1M a yr) in 2024. If the team can get a Day 2 pick for him by trading deadline, would you endorse the move?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
Post-Game Comments:
Hard to fathom how two bright guys in Drew Petzing and Josh Dobbs could make so many ill-advised decisions vs LAR. To begin with, 2 wks in row they ignore Michael Wilson? 5 times on 3rd downs throw under the sticks? For 0-5. Rondale awful. Analysis on Red Rain Podcast in am.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
Putting K'T Clark on an island vs Cooper Kupp is on the coaches, not on KTC. Kupp needs to be bracketed, not only deep by FS but by a LB on intermediate routes. Clark busted his butt on the deep ball and was close enough to make instant tackle on perfect pass from Stafford.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
On the out-pass TD to Kupp, TKC was shading inside leverage for fear that Kupp would cross his face for slant TD. Kupp always goes oppo-lev and Stafford threw the pass right when Kupp was starting his break. Near impossible to defend. TKC needs safety close to play Kupp square.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 16, 2023
Results of Last Week’s Polls:
Hey fans, what are your expectations for Kyler Murray this season?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Hypothetical Q for fans. If Kyler plays, struggles in new O and says it's not the right fit for him, what do you do?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Hey , here's another hypothetical...if DAL is willing to trade CeeDee Lamb and a Day 3 pick to ARZ, but insists on having Michael Wilson be part of the package in addition to a Day 2 pick, would you accept the offer?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 12, 2023
Podcast Links:
What’s on your mind today?
Loading comments...