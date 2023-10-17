Cardinals Reacts Week 7: Who should start at quarterback until Kyler Murray gets back?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are exactly two weeks from the 2023 NFL trade deadline, something we will definitely talk about next week in our NFL Reacts questions.

However, after six weeks and the Arizona Cardinals sitting at 1-5, there now is one question we have:

Is it Tune Time in the desert?

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback situation with Josh Dobbs was fine from weeks two through four, in that three game stretch he was 66/93 for nearly 71% completions, 682 yards four touchdowns and no interceptions. That included games against two of the better defenses in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

The last two weeks however, have been the Josh Dobbs we have seen throughout most of his career.

The last two weeks, Dobbs has a sub 50% completion rate, 401 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and two additional fumbles lost.

An unsustainable play for any quarterback, which makes it basically impossible to win.

So, is it time to see Clayton Tune?

