Arizona Cardinals likely will cut former third round pick Myjai Sanders per report

The Arizona Cardinals new regime is making changes.

We knew that coming into the season, and they are continuing to do so, as they are reportedly looking to trade Myjai Sanders, their 2022 third round pick.

From Adam Schefter:

Cardinals are planning to cut LB Myjai Sanders, their 2022 third-round pick, barring a last-minute offer, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

Sanders missed most of training camp and the first couple of games with a thumb issue, but his work has not been great anyways.

Sanders has not played a snap in 2023, in 2022 he played 259 defensive snaps and finished with three sacks, three passes defensed, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

He was the 100th overall pick last year, and likely would have not made the roster out of camp without being injured.

This is a continuation of what Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon have been doing, cleaning out those who don’t fit with their vision moving forward.

Crazy to think that Sanders cannot get reps on this roster, but it is interesting to see the juxtaposition with players like Victor Dimukeje and even Zaven Collins who has not looked good, but has embraced what the coaching staff has asked him to do.