Arizona Cardinals designate Kyler Murray off of PUP list and Budda Baker off of Injured Reserve

The Cardinals’ two Pro Bowl players on either sides of the ball for Arizona, Kyler and Budda, are back practicing with the team today

By Blake Murphy
Syndication: Arizona Republic Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

There had been speculation amounting as to when Cardinals’ Quarterback Kyler Murray would be playing this season, and especially if/when he would return to practice.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro expected the announcement to be soon.

Sure enough...

There’s been reports that Murray could need several weeks to practice before he is put into a game, but despite Josh Dobbs’ play as the interim starting quarterback, the Cardinals are 1-5.

Injecting Budda Baker in the present moment and Kyler Murray in the near future could be monumental in Arizona being able to turn their season around.

