Arizona Cardinals designate Kyler Murray off of PUP list and Budda Baker off of Injured Reserve

There had been speculation amounting as to when Cardinals’ Quarterback Kyler Murray would be playing this season, and especially if/when he would return to practice.
Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro expected the announcement to be soon.
Barring a setback, I would expect that Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray will come off the PUP list either this week or next week. He is close! Will talk more about this on the @BurnsAndGambo show today starting at straight up 2'oclock.— John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 17, 2023
Sure enough...
Cardinals designated QB Kyler Murray to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023
Kyler Murray and Budda Baker will be back practicing today, per #AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 18, 2023
The practice window is officially open for K1. pic.twitter.com/4myhTfqKf3
There’s been reports that Murray could need several weeks to practice before he is put into a game, but despite Josh Dobbs’ play as the interim starting quarterback, the Cardinals are 1-5.
Injecting Budda Baker in the present moment and Kyler Murray in the near future could be monumental in Arizona being able to turn their season around.
