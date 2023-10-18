We prepare you for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Everything you need to know for Week 7

Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Everything you need to know for Week 7

Week seven is here and there are some exciting things coming out finally.

The Arizona Cardinals opened the practice window for Kyler Murray and Budda Baker and both were present and active at practice on Wednesday.

That is something good, because the product on the field has not been great thus far.

This week, the Arizona Cardinals are 7.5-point underdogs ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks via our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Seahawks again present a bad problem for the Cardinals defense, as they have a dynamic receiver duo in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf (plus Jaxon Smith-Njigba) with two talented running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Also, they have one of the best run defenses in the NFL, something the Cardinals have to be able to break this week if they want a chance of success.

Now, can the Cardinals create a pass rush, and can they get Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado going this week?

Is Budda back this week or will they wait another week?

When does Kyler get back on the field?

We will continue to watch all of that.