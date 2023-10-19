Jaguars vs Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are into the seventh week of the 2023 NFL season and this is where things start to get a little dicey.

You see, the Jacksonville Jaguars have looked legit, they have looked like they are on the right path to becoming contenders.

Yet, it is a Thursday Night Football game, Trevor Lawrence was questionable all week but on the flip side Derek Carr has been mostly bad this year though.

So, somehow the New Orleans Saints are favored in a game no one is really expecting much out of.

Oh, and this is a road game after a short week after the Jags were home for the first time in three weeks after playing in England.

Good luck!

Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Date: Thursday, Oct 19, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Saints -2.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the picks from Revenge of the Birds via TallySight.