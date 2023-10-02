Arizona Cardinals open as home underdogs against struggling Cincinnati Bengals

Another loss, and another week where the Arizona Cardinals are underdogs.

They hung tough through three quarters against what many consider the best team in the NFC and maybe even the best team in the NFL.

Now, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are once again home underdogs +4.5, this time against a scuffling Cincinnati Bengals team.

It is a big number when you consider how bad the Bengals have been this year.

Even in what is supposed to be a tank season the Arizona Cardinals have not had an outing like the Bengals are coming off, where they were blown out 27-3. In fact, the Bengals have two games this season where they only scored three points.

They sit at 1-3 and their franchise quarterback looks completely out of sorts.

However, their on paper talent is far superior to what they have put on the field, games are not played there.

What are your expectations for the game?