Red Rain Podcast: Dobbs Delivers Despite Defensive Doldrums

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

In this week’s episode Kyle “L’ll Rock” Ledbetter, who attended the game with his brother, and I discuss what went wrong and what went right for the Cardinals’ in their 35-16 loss to the 49ers. Plus, you will hear suggestions about personnel changes.

The best defense of the day (other than Gardeck’s sack) delivered post-game by James Conner:

2023 NFL DVOA Rankings After 4 games:

  • Defense: #30
  • Offense: #7
  • Special Teams: #9

