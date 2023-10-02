Red Rain Podcast: Dobbs Delivers Despite Defensive Doldrums

In this week’s episode Kyle “L’ll Rock” Ledbetter, who attended the game with his brother, and I discuss what went wrong and what went right for the Cardinals’ in their 35-16 loss to the 49ers. Plus, you will hear suggestions about personnel changes.

The best defense of the day (other than Gardeck’s sack) delivered post-game by James Conner:

Hufanga didn't want any part of JC. https://t.co/azFEC0IvVB — Bird Droppings (@BirdmanofAZ) October 2, 2023

Russell Wilson the NFL’s No. 3-rated QB thru all but Monday night of week 4. pic.twitter.com/1YXnqZE710 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 2, 2023

2023 NFL DVOA Rankings After 4 games: