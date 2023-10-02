Arizona fans still calling Josh Dobbs a backup?

One of the real bright spots for the 1-3 Arizona Cardinals has been the play of QB Josh Dobbs under the leadership of OC Drew Petzing.

Drew Petzing's offense is fun to watch. OL plays physical in run game and pass pro. James Conner is a stud. Josh Dobbs is clicking w Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson. Tough to have scout team D emulate 49ers. Thus, after early troubles to see them crack that D was impressive. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 2, 2023

Take a look at where Dobbs stands in the QB ratings. Look at a number of the QBs he is ahead of. Let’s not forget too that Dobbs has faced three of the most smothering defenses in the NFL in WAS, DAL and SF..

Russell Wilson the NFL’s No. 3-rated QB thru all but Monday night of week 4. pic.twitter.com/1YXnqZE710 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 2, 2023

