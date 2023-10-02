 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona fans still calling Josh Dobbs a backup?

The 4 game numbers for Dobbs suggest otherwise

By Walter Mitchell
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

One of the real bright spots for the 1-3 Arizona Cardinals has been the play of QB Josh Dobbs under the leadership of OC Drew Petzing.

Take a look at where Dobbs stands in the QB ratings. Look at a number of the QBs he is ahead of. Let’s not forget too that Dobbs has faced three of the most smothering defenses in the NFL in WAS, DAL and SF..

ROTB Poll:

Poll

Through 4 games against three top NFL defenses, does Josh Dobbs look to you like a bona fide starting QB?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (90 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (26 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

