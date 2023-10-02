Seahawks vs. Giants: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and that keeps them in the bottom of the NFC West. However, there is a chance they can remain one game back.

That depends on what happens tonight on Monday Night Football as their rival Seattle Seahawks take on a desperate New York Giants.

Can the Giants finally turn the corner, or will their one shining moment simply be a second half explosion against the Arizona Cardinals?

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Who: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

National TV: ESPN

Streaming: (ManningCast)/ESPN+

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Betting line: Seahawks -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the staff picks from our friends at TallySight.