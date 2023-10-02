 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks vs. Giants: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Here is everything you need to know about Monday Night Football between the Seahawks and Giants.

By Seth Cox
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and that keeps them in the bottom of the NFC West. However, there is a chance they can remain one game back.

That depends on what happens tonight on Monday Night Football as their rival Seattle Seahawks take on a desperate New York Giants.

Can the Giants finally turn the corner, or will their one shining moment simply be a second half explosion against the Arizona Cardinals?

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Who: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)
Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
National TV: ESPN
Streaming: (ManningCast)/ESPN+
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
Betting line: Seahawks -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the staff picks from our friends at TallySight.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...