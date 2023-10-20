Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals activate Murray and Baker, prepare for dynamic Seattle Seahawks, and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.
The Arizona Cardinals head to the Pacific Northwest and Budda Baker and Kyler Murray are back... At practice.
Probably not going to play, but they are back.
We have that and more from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.
You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week Part I
Topics include second-half struggles, Kyler's timetable, and Zaven's snaps
Cardinals Waive Linebacker Myjai Sanders
Practice window had just been opened
Kent Somers: NFL Getting Understandably Defensive
Scoring is down as scary units roam throughout the league
Cardinals open practice window for S Budda Baker to return from IR
Notes: Safety coming off hamstring injury; Gannon talks Sanders release
Cardinals designate QB Kyler Murray to return from PUP after ACL rehab, allowing him to return to practice
Quarterback is designated to return from PUP as knee rehab nears end
Cardinals S Budda Baker hoping to play in Seattle Sunday five weeks after hamstring could've kept him out 6-8 weeks
Pro Bowl safety ahead of original timeline to return from hamstring injury
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort helps at practice by throwing passes in cornerbacks drill
Decision-maker helps out by throwing passes to cornerbacks
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray needs to learn to play under center in new offense
In new offense, playing under center will be crucial
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Budda Baker back at practice - ESPN
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker returned to practice.
Arizona Cardinals plan to cut OLB Myjai Sanders
Arizona Cardinals 2022 third-round pick Myjai Sanders was cut as the team faced a clock to activate him to the 53-man roster.
Kyler Murray, Budda Baker designated to return for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will welcome Kyler Murray and Budda Baker back to the practice field on Wednesday, Jonathan Gannon said.
Video: BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and S Budda Baker designated return from injuries - Arizona Sports
Kyler Murray's next steps in his return as Cardinals starting QB
Wednesday marked a monumental day for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. That's not to say there isn't still work to be done, though.
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'not coming back to be average'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't returning from a torn ACL just to say he did it, says wideout and friend Hollywood Brown.
Joshua Dobbs keeping same mindset as Kyler Murray return looms
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs' mentality hasn't waned amid Kyler Murray's return to practice.
