Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals activate Murray and Baker, prepare for dynamic Seattle Seahawks, and more

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week Part I

Topics include second-half struggles, Kyler's timetable, and Zaven's snaps

Cardinals Waive Linebacker Myjai Sanders

Practice window had just been opened

Kent Somers: NFL Getting Understandably Defensive

Scoring is down as scary units roam throughout the league

Notes: Safety coming off hamstring injury; Gannon talks Sanders release

Quarterback is designated to return from PUP as knee rehab nears end

Pro Bowl safety ahead of original timeline to return from hamstring injury

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort helps at practice by throwing passes in cornerbacks drill

Decision-maker helps out by throwing passes to cornerbacks

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray needs to learn to play under center in new offense

In new offense, playing under center will be crucial

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker returned to practice.

Arizona Cardinals plan to cut OLB Myjai Sanders

Arizona Cardinals 2022 third-round pick Myjai Sanders was cut as the team faced a clock to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome Kyler Murray and Budda Baker back to the practice field on Wednesday, Jonathan Gannon said.

Kyler Murray's next steps in his return as Cardinals starting QB

Wednesday marked a monumental day for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. That's not to say there isn't still work to be done, though.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'not coming back to be average'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't returning from a torn ACL just to say he did it, says wideout and friend Hollywood Brown.

Joshua Dobbs keeping same mindset as Kyler Murray return looms

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs' mentality hasn't waned amid Kyler Murray's return to practice.