Arizona Cardinals fans are ready to see Clayton Tune take over the quarterback position until Kyler Murray gets back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks and the fans are ready for a change.

Well, they will be getting one soon as Kyler Murray was activated off the PUP list and his window to practice has opened.

However, that was not the question.

The question was who do you want to see at quarterback until Kyler Murray is healthy and the overwhelming majority is ready to see Clayton Tune.

That is what happens after the last two weeks, and especially the last game by Josh Dobbs, fans look at what he did not do and know that more can be done.

That being said, it is highly unlikely barring an injury that we will see Tune, but fans know what Dobbs is and know what he is not.

So, fans want to see what Tune has before handing it off to Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.