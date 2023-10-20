 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals’ “room” grades through 6 games

Which of the Cardinals’ position groups have the highest and lowest grade thus far?

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Through 6 games, which of the Cardinals’ position groups have the highest and lowest grades thus far?

Room Grades (per PFF):

QB —- Israel Woolfork

  • 63.7 —- Josh Dobbs

RB —- Autry Denson

  • 85.8 —-James Conner
  • 74.3 —- Damien Williams
  • 72.8 —- Keaontay Ingram
  • 66.4 —- Emari Demercado

WR —- Drew Terrell

  • 72.1 —- Marquise Brown
  • 71.0 —- Michael Wilson
  • 56.6 —- Zach Pascal
  • 53.3 —- Rondale Moore
  • 52.7 —- Greg Dortch

TE —- Ben Steele

  • 68.8 —- Trey McBride
  • 57.4 —- Geoff Swaim
  • 52.0 —- Zach Ertz

T —- Klayton Adams

  • 54.9 —- D.J. Humphries
  • 53.8 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.

G—- Klayton Adams

  • 71.2 —- Trystan Colon
  • 67.7 —- Will Hernandez
  • 33.5 —- Elijah Wilkinson
  • 31.3 —- Dennis Daley

C —- Klayton Adams

  • 58.6 —- Hjalte Froholdt

Offensive Penalties:

  • 6 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.;
  • 5 —- D.J. Humphries; Elijah Wilkinson;
  • 4 —- Hjalte Froholdt
  • 2 —- Josh Dobbs; Trey McBride;
  • 1 —- Marquise Brown; Trystan Colon; Will Hernandez

DI —- Derrick LeBlanc

  • 60.4 —- Carlos Watkins;
  • 57.8 —- Ben Stille
  • 57.4 —- Kevin Strong
  • 56.3 —- Dante Stills
  • 55.0 —- Roy Lopez
  • 51.7 —- Eric Banks
  • 46.2 —- Leki Fotu
  • 45.6 —- Jonathan Ledbetter
  • 37,0 —- L.J. Collier

Edge —- Rob Rodriguez

  • 77.0 —- Victor Dimukeje
  • 76.0 —- Dennis Gardeck
  • 64.6 —- Cam Thomas
  • 61.4 —- Zaven Collins
  • 59.7 —- B.J. Ojulari

LB —- Sam Siefkes

  • 79.3 —- Krys Barnes
  • 58.9 —- Kyzir White
  • 54.6 —- Jesse Luketa
  • 39.4 —- Zeke Turner
  • 28.7 —- Josh Woods

CB —- Ryan Smith

  • 72.0 —- Antonio Hamilton, Jr.
  • 47.4 —- Kei’Trel Clark
  • 45.6 —- Starling Thomas V
  • 44.8 —- Marco Wilson

S —- Patrick Toney

  • 67.7 —- Budda Baker
  • 65.6 —- Jalen Thompson
  • 60.3 —- Andre Chachere
  • 57.3 —- K’Von Wallace
  • 50.7 —- Joey Blount

Defensive Penalties:

  • 3 —- Marco Wilson; Kyzir White
  • 2 —- Jalen Thompson
  • 1 —- Ben Stille; Dante Stills; Kei’Trel Clark; Jonathan Ledbetter; Zeke Turner

Team Grades (NFL Rankings):

Overall —- Jonathan Gannon

  • 62.2 —- 29th

Offense —- Drew Petzing

  • Overall —- 64.9 —- 25th
  • Passing —- 58.5 —- 26th
  • Pass Blocking —- 56.5 —- 24th
  • Receiving —- 65.0 —- 24th
  • Running Game —- 90.3 —- 2nd
  • Run Blocking —- 53.8 —- 23rd

Defense —- Nick Rallis

  • Overall —- 52.8 —-31st
  • Run Defense —- 51.1 —- 29th
  • Tackling —- 49.6 —- 22nd
  • Pass Rush —- 62.3 —- 28th
  • Pass Coverage —- 47.4 —- 31st

Special Teams —- Jeff Rodgers

  • Overall —- 82.6 —- 7th

ROTB Assessments:

Poll

Which offensive position group has been the most impressive?

view results
  • 2%
    QB
    (2 votes)
  • 71%
    RB
    (49 votes)
  • 11%
    WR
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    TE
    (0 votes)
  • 4%
    T
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    G
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    C
    (5 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which offensive position group has been the most disappointing?

view results
  • 9%
    QB
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    RB
    (0 votes)
  • 7%
    WR
    (5 votes)
  • 15%
    TE
    (10 votes)
  • 35%
    T
    (23 votes)
  • 31%
    G
    (20 votes)
  • 0%
    C
    (0 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which defensive position group has been the most impressive?

view results
  • 4%
    DI
    (3 votes)
  • 59%
    Edge
    (39 votes)
  • 27%
    LB
    (18 votes)
  • 0%
    CB
    (0 votes)
  • 9%
    S
    (6 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which defensive position group has been the most disappointing?

view results
  • 27%
    DI
    (18 votes)
  • 1%
    Edge
    (1 vote)
  • 6%
    LB
    (4 votes)
  • 63%
    CB
    (41 votes)
  • 1%
    S
    (1 vote)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What grade would you give OC Drew Petzing thus far?

view results
  • 9%
    A
    (6 votes)
  • 60%
    B
    (39 votes)
  • 30%
    C
    (20 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What grade would you give DC Nick Rallis thus far?

view results
  • 6%
    A
    (4 votes)
  • 36%
    B
    (24 votes)
  • 46%
    C
    (30 votes)
  • 6%
    D
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    F
    (3 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What grade would you give STC Jeff Rodgers thus far?

view results
  • 56%
    A
    (36 votes)
  • 40%
    B
    (26 votes)
  • 1%
    C
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    F
    (1 vote)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What grade would you give HC Jonathan Gannon thus far?

view results
  • 13%
    A
    (9 votes)
  • 49%
    B
    (32 votes)
  • 32%
    C
    (21 votes)
  • 4%
    D
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you like being asked to participate in these types of grading exercises, given the data provided?

view results
  • 70%
    Yes
    (41 votes)
  • 27%
    Meh
    (16 votes)
  • 1%
    No
    (1 vote)
58 votes total Vote Now

What were your assessments? How did you vote —- and why?

Special shout-out to the Diamondbacks for their 2-1 walk-off victory over the Phillies last night:

