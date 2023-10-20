Arizona Cardinals’ “room” grades through 6 games

Through 6 games, which of the Cardinals’ position groups have the highest and lowest grades thus far?
Room Grades (per PFF):
NFL 2023 Teams | Pro Football Focus (pff.com)
QB —- Israel Woolfork
- 63.7 —- Josh Dobbs
RB —- Autry Denson
- 85.8 —-James Conner
- 74.3 —- Damien Williams
- 72.8 —- Keaontay Ingram
- 66.4 —- Emari Demercado
WR —- Drew Terrell
- 72.1 —- Marquise Brown
- 71.0 —- Michael Wilson
- 56.6 —- Zach Pascal
- 53.3 —- Rondale Moore
- 52.7 —- Greg Dortch
TE —- Ben Steele
- 68.8 —- Trey McBride
- 57.4 —- Geoff Swaim
- 52.0 —- Zach Ertz
T —- Klayton Adams
- 54.9 —- D.J. Humphries
- 53.8 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.
G—- Klayton Adams
- 71.2 —- Trystan Colon
- 67.7 —- Will Hernandez
- 33.5 —- Elijah Wilkinson
- 31.3 —- Dennis Daley
C —- Klayton Adams
- 58.6 —- Hjalte Froholdt
Offensive Penalties:
- 6 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.;
- 5 —- D.J. Humphries; Elijah Wilkinson;
- 4 —- Hjalte Froholdt
- 2 —- Josh Dobbs; Trey McBride;
- 1 —- Marquise Brown; Trystan Colon; Will Hernandez
DI —- Derrick LeBlanc
- 60.4 —- Carlos Watkins;
- 57.8 —- Ben Stille
- 57.4 —- Kevin Strong
- 56.3 —- Dante Stills
- 55.0 —- Roy Lopez
- 51.7 —- Eric Banks
- 46.2 —- Leki Fotu
- 45.6 —- Jonathan Ledbetter
- 37,0 —- L.J. Collier
Edge —- Rob Rodriguez
- 77.0 —- Victor Dimukeje
- 76.0 —- Dennis Gardeck
- 64.6 —- Cam Thomas
- 61.4 —- Zaven Collins
- 59.7 —- B.J. Ojulari
LB —- Sam Siefkes
- 79.3 —- Krys Barnes
- 58.9 —- Kyzir White
- 54.6 —- Jesse Luketa
- 39.4 —- Zeke Turner
- 28.7 —- Josh Woods
CB —- Ryan Smith
- 72.0 —- Antonio Hamilton, Jr.
- 47.4 —- Kei’Trel Clark
- 45.6 —- Starling Thomas V
- 44.8 —- Marco Wilson
S —- Patrick Toney
- 67.7 —- Budda Baker
- 65.6 —- Jalen Thompson
- 60.3 —- Andre Chachere
- 57.3 —- K’Von Wallace
- 50.7 —- Joey Blount
Defensive Penalties:
- 3 —- Marco Wilson; Kyzir White
- 2 —- Jalen Thompson
- 1 —- Ben Stille; Dante Stills; Kei’Trel Clark; Jonathan Ledbetter; Zeke Turner
Team Grades (NFL Rankings):
Overall —- Jonathan Gannon
- 62.2 —- 29th
Offense —- Drew Petzing
- Overall —- 64.9 —- 25th
- Passing —- 58.5 —- 26th
- Pass Blocking —- 56.5 —- 24th
- Receiving —- 65.0 —- 24th
- Running Game —- 90.3 —- 2nd
- Run Blocking —- 53.8 —- 23rd
Defense —- Nick Rallis
- Overall —- 52.8 —-31st
- Run Defense —- 51.1 —- 29th
- Tackling —- 49.6 —- 22nd
- Pass Rush —- 62.3 —- 28th
- Pass Coverage —- 47.4 —- 31st
Special Teams —- Jeff Rodgers
- Overall —- 82.6 —- 7th
ROTB Assessments:
Poll
Which offensive position group has been the most impressive?
-
2%
QB
-
71%
RB
-
11%
WR
-
0%
TE
-
4%
T
-
2%
G
-
7%
C
Poll
Which offensive position group has been the most disappointing?
-
9%
QB
-
0%
RB
-
7%
WR
-
15%
TE
-
35%
T
-
31%
G
-
0%
C
Poll
Which defensive position group has been the most impressive?
-
4%
DI
-
59%
Edge
-
27%
LB
-
0%
CB
-
9%
S
Poll
Which defensive position group has been the most disappointing?
-
27%
DI
-
1%
Edge
-
6%
LB
-
63%
CB
-
1%
S
Poll
What grade would you give OC Drew Petzing thus far?
-
9%
A
-
60%
B
-
30%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
Poll
What grade would you give DC Nick Rallis thus far?
-
6%
A
-
36%
B
-
46%
C
-
6%
D
-
4%
F
Poll
What grade would you give STC Jeff Rodgers thus far?
-
56%
A
-
40%
B
-
1%
C
-
0%
D
-
1%
F
Poll
What grade would you give HC Jonathan Gannon thus far?
-
13%
A
-
49%
B
-
32%
C
-
4%
D
-
0%
F
Poll
Do you like being asked to participate in these types of grading exercises, given the data provided?
-
70%
Yes
-
27%
Meh
-
1%
No
What were your assessments? How did you vote —- and why?
Special shout-out to the Diamondbacks for their 2-1 walk-off victory over the Phillies last night:
WALK US OFF KETEL!!! pic.twitter.com/kEwDXVGXpO— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 19, 2023
KETEL 1 with a splash of soda, baby!— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 20, 2023
