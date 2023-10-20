Arizona Cardinals’ “room” grades through 6 games

Through 6 games, which of the Cardinals’ position groups have the highest and lowest grades thus far?

Room Grades (per PFF):

NFL 2023 Teams | Pro Football Focus (pff.com)

QB —- Israel Woolfork

63.7 —- Josh Dobbs

RB —- Autry Denson

85.8 —-James Conner

74.3 —- Damien Williams

72.8 —- Keaontay Ingram

66.4 —- Emari Demercado

WR —- Drew Terrell

72.1 —- Marquise Brown

71.0 —- Michael Wilson

56.6 —- Zach Pascal

53.3 —- Rondale Moore

52.7 —- Greg Dortch

TE —- Ben Steele

68.8 —- Trey McBride

57.4 —- Geoff Swaim

52.0 —- Zach Ertz

T —- Klayton Adams

54.9 —- D.J. Humphries

53.8 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.

G—- Klayton Adams

71.2 —- Trystan Colon

67.7 —- Will Hernandez

33.5 —- Elijah Wilkinson

31.3 —- Dennis Daley

C —- Klayton Adams

58.6 —- Hjalte Froholdt

Offensive Penalties:

6 —- Paris Johnson, Jr.;

5 —- D.J. Humphries; Elijah Wilkinson;

4 —- Hjalte Froholdt

2 —- Josh Dobbs; Trey McBride;

1 —- Marquise Brown; Trystan Colon; Will Hernandez

DI —- Derrick LeBlanc

60.4 —- Carlos Watkins;

57.8 —- Ben Stille

57.4 —- Kevin Strong

56.3 —- Dante Stills

55.0 —- Roy Lopez

51.7 —- Eric Banks

46.2 —- Leki Fotu

45.6 —- Jonathan Ledbetter

37,0 —- L.J. Collier

Edge —- Rob Rodriguez

77.0 —- Victor Dimukeje

76.0 —- Dennis Gardeck

64.6 —- Cam Thomas

61.4 —- Zaven Collins

59.7 —- B.J. Ojulari

LB —- Sam Siefkes

79.3 —- Krys Barnes

58.9 —- Kyzir White

54.6 —- Jesse Luketa

39.4 —- Zeke Turner

28.7 —- Josh Woods

CB —- Ryan Smith

72.0 —- Antonio Hamilton, Jr.

47.4 —- Kei’Trel Clark

45.6 —- Starling Thomas V

44.8 —- Marco Wilson

S —- Patrick Toney

67.7 —- Budda Baker

65.6 —- Jalen Thompson

60.3 —- Andre Chachere

57.3 —- K’Von Wallace

50.7 —- Joey Blount

Defensive Penalties:

3 —- Marco Wilson; Kyzir White

2 —- Jalen Thompson

1 —- Ben Stille; Dante Stills; Kei’Trel Clark; Jonathan Ledbetter; Zeke Turner

Team Grades (NFL Rankings):

Overall —- Jonathan Gannon

62.2 —- 29th

Offense —- Drew Petzing

Overall —- 64.9 —- 25th

Passing —- 58.5 —- 26th

Pass Blocking —- 56.5 —- 24th

Receiving —- 65.0 —- 24th

Running Game —- 90.3 —- 2nd

Run Blocking —- 53.8 —- 23rd

Defense —- Nick Rallis

Overall —- 52.8 —-31st

Run Defense —- 51.1 —- 29th

Tackling —- 49.6 —- 22nd

Pass Rush —- 62.3 —- 28th

Pass Coverage —- 47.4 —- 31st

Special Teams —- Jeff Rodgers

Overall —- 82.6 —- 7th

ROTB Assessments:

Poll Which offensive position group has been the most impressive? QB

RB

WR

TE

T

G

C vote view results 2% QB (2 votes)

71% RB (49 votes)

11% WR (8 votes)

0% TE (0 votes)

4% T (3 votes)

2% G (2 votes)

7% C (5 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which offensive position group has been the most disappointing? QB

RB

WR

TE

T

G

C vote view results 9% QB (6 votes)

0% RB (0 votes)

7% WR (5 votes)

15% TE (10 votes)

35% T (23 votes)

31% G (20 votes)

0% C (0 votes) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which defensive position group has been the most impressive? DI

Edge

LB

CB

S vote view results 4% DI (3 votes)

59% Edge (39 votes)

27% LB (18 votes)

0% CB (0 votes)

9% S (6 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which defensive position group has been the most disappointing? DI

Edge

LB

CB

S vote view results 27% DI (18 votes)

1% Edge (1 vote)

6% LB (4 votes)

63% CB (41 votes)

1% S (1 vote) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll What grade would you give OC Drew Petzing thus far? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 9% A (6 votes)

60% B (39 votes)

30% C (20 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll What grade would you give DC Nick Rallis thus far? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 6% A (4 votes)

36% B (24 votes)

46% C (30 votes)

6% D (4 votes)

4% F (3 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll What grade would you give STC Jeff Rodgers thus far? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 56% A (36 votes)

40% B (26 votes)

1% C (1 vote)

0% D (0 votes)

1% F (1 vote) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll What grade would you give HC Jonathan Gannon thus far? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 13% A (9 votes)

49% B (32 votes)

32% C (21 votes)

4% D (3 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you like being asked to participate in these types of grading exercises, given the data provided? Yes

Meh

No vote view results 70% Yes (41 votes)

27% Meh (16 votes)

1% No (1 vote) 58 votes total Vote Now

What were your assessments? How did you vote —- and why?

Special shout-out to the Diamondbacks for their 2-1 walk-off victory over the Phillies last night:

WALK US OFF KETEL!!! pic.twitter.com/kEwDXVGXpO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 19, 2023