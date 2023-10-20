Cardinals-Rams reactions, what to do with Josh Dobbs and roster moves

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals struggled in the second half of the last two games and Jess and I take a look at what is happening that can cause it?

From there, we talk quarterbacks and the release of former second round pick Myjai Sanders.

It is a great episode that takes a long look at the issues the Arizona Cardinals face the next couple of weeks and where they can improve.

Times and topics:

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to the loss to the Rams, why they collapse in the second half

(20:05) What should happen with Josh Dobbs?

(28:17) The release of Myjai Sanders and other coming roster moves