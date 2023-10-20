 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals-Rams reactions, what to do with Josh Dobbs and roster moves

Talking about the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Seth Cox
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals struggled in the second half of the last two games and Jess and I take a look at what is happening that can cause it?

From there, we talk quarterbacks and the release of former second round pick Myjai Sanders.

It is a great episode that takes a long look at the issues the Arizona Cardinals face the next couple of weeks and where they can improve.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to the loss to the Rams, why they collapse in the second half

(20:05) What should happen with Josh Dobbs?

(28:17) The release of Myjai Sanders and other coming roster moves

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...