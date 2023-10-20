2024 NFL Draft: The Quarterbacks are in the spotlight, looking at the big board movement and more

Happy Friday.

Justin and I are back with lots of 2024 NFL Draft QB talk, which some Arizona Cardinals fans are looking forward to.

Caleb Williams stumbles against Notre Dame, is he really the unquestioned top prospect in the draft and of the last five years?

Drake Maye saves his day with a strong second half showing against The U and his new wide receiver looks like a game changer.

Michael Penix out-duels Bo Nix head-to-head, is either of them looking like day one prospects or are they day two guys to know?

And Jayden Daniels is forcing the issue with a hot start through the air and on the ground, how has the former Arizona State quarterback developed?

Plus, who is rising and sliding on the consensus Big Board.

And of course, a hot take.

