Cardinals-Seahawks DraftKings Week 7 prop bets: Trust the wide receivers, big day for Kenneth Walker on deck and more

Happy Saturday one and all.

We went two for four last week, with both plus bets just missing.

This week, we are back looking at some of the best bets heading into the Arizona Cardinals matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

All of the props are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kenneth Walker o100 yards rushing alternate line +215

Walker has not cracked 100 yards this season, but he has not faced a porous run defense like the Cardinals.

If you don’t like the plus money bet, take either 80+ or 90+ rushing yards and enjoy a slightly less profitable day. I am taking him all the way up the ladder from 80+ to 120+ yards rushing.

Tyler Lockett o57.5 yards receiving -120

Lockett is going to have a big day against a bad Arizona Cardinals pass defense.

Marquise Brown o55.5 yards receiving -115

Brown has been target 31 times in the last three games. He should have had a massive day, but Dobbs missed two deep shot throws against the Rams.

This should be a layup if Dobbs can find the range this week.

Matt Prater o1.5 field goals made +124

Prater is nails and the Cardinals offense is not. So, take their best scorer.

Good luck this weekend.