Cardinals vs. Seahawks: How to watch, TV schedule, radio broadcast, live stream and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals look to get back in the win column against their division foes, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks look to get their offense back on track after a lackluster showing against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cardinals defense has been a nice cure-all for many offenses this year.

Let’s hope the Cardinals are ready this week.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 7: Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. AT

Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +7.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook