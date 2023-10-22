Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 7 of the 2023 NFL season

We are into week seven of the 2023 NFL season and thank goodness no early game this week, so we don’t have to open up our picks blindly.

How do we look heading into week seven via our picks at TallySight?

Blake and I are jostling for position and overall ATS I am ranked 35th, which is pretty decent.

This week, we have some bangers of matchups, especially Sunday Night Football which everyone should have eyes on.

Here are this weeks key games with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) o/u:43 - 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC and the Ravens have looked good and bad this season. It is in Baltimore though, so that explains the slight Ravens lean.

Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) at Chicago Bears o/u:37.5 - 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

The Raiders and Bears both need a win. The Bears are in prime position to have the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Raiders could be an obstacle with how bad they have been.

LA Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) o/u: 47.5 - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time on CBS

The best game of the day games is during the Cardinals game. So, hopefully you have a second viewing option.

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) o/u: 51.5 - 5:25 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

This is the matchup of the week. I am stoked to watch and hope the Dolphins are game for the big stage after they gagged in their last big game against the Bills.

Here are the staff picks via our friends at TallySight.