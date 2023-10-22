Cardinals-Seahawks preview, matchups to watch and predictions

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in their week seven matchup and Jess and I are back to break it down for you.

What has Seattle done this season and are they living up to the expectations from last year?

What is going on with Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III and the rest of the Seahawks offense.

Are there any matchups the Cardinals can exploit this week?

Finally, we give our thoughts, predictions and some prop bets to check out.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Previewing the Seahawks, who they are and what they have done

(21:17) Cardinals’ keys to success, matchups to watch

(43:32) Predictions and prop bets