Bird Droppings: Budda Baker is back, wide receivers blocking well, running backs filling in for James Conner and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into a division matchup with the Seattle Seahawks today and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray takes some first-team reps in his first week of practice back from ACL surgery

Quarterback has gotten most reps with the backups against starting defense

Cardinals wide receivers Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore help with their blocking, and other notes before the Cardinals play in Seattle against the Seahawks

Damien Williams Comes Off The Sidelines To Help Cardinals

Running back working off practice squad to aid injured backfield

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray ‘Practicing Today’

Ep. 687 - A two-word tweet just before 10 a.m. was what Cardinals fans had been waiting for. "Practicing today," Kyler Murray wrote. And true to his word(s), Murray was in his No. 1 practice jersey with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday;

Big Red Rage - Keaontay Ingram Growing In Role

Ep. 634 - Running back Keaontay Ingram joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley from Trophy in Chandler to discuss his new role while starter James Conner rehabs his injury, the importance of executing in the red zone, Budda Baker's leadership.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Budda Baker Is (Expected) Back

Ep. 688 - Five games. That's how long it's been since Budda Baker has played.

How the Cardinals are preparing Kyler Murray to play again - ESPN

Murray is back in the huddle and already taking some first-team reps, but when he'll play on Sundays again is unclear.

Cardinals activate safety Budda Baker (hamstring) from IR - ESPN

The Cardinals activated safety Budda Baker, who has been out since before Week 2, was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Cardinals-Seahawks Week 7 Q&A preview with Seahawks Wire

Seahawks Wire managing editor Tim Weaver takes Cardinals behind enemy lines in Week 7.

Cardinals activate S Budda Baker, CB Garrett Williams for game vs. Seahawks

Baker missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. Williams will make his NFL debut.