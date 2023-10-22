Cardinals-Seahawks first half open thread

Happy game day one and all.

Family is in town so this got a little delayed as I lost track of time.

Not that we missed much so far.

The Arizona Cardinals travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks and hopefully they can keep things close this week for four full quarters.

In case you are running late as well, here is everything you need to know.

Week 7: Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. AT

Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +7.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook