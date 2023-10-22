6 Winners & Losers from #AZvsSEA

The Cardinals could not get back to their winning ways and fell to 1-6 on the season with a loss against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

There are winners and losers in every game—let’s take a look at today’s for Arizona.

#1. WINNER: Garrett Williams with an interception in his first career game

Williams had been hurt and started on the PUP list after injuring himself away from the Cardinals’ facility while recovering from a torn ACL.

Him being able to lock in a pick in a crucial situation to ensure the Seahawks came away with zero points inside the red zone is great to see

#2. LOSER: The Cardinals offense in general

The Cardinals couldn’t run the ball without James Conner and the offense saw Josh Dobbs put up an abysmal passing performance to the point where despite a +3 turnover margin, they lost by 10 points.

How do you have 106 passing yards on 29 attempts? — At a Football Game (@SCoxFB) October 22, 2023

Brutal.

#3. WINNER: Jaxon Smith- Njigba

With a TD and a decent game with D.K. Metcalf out, the Seahawks first round pick has been off to a quiet start to the season. And even though he had a critical drop, with Tyler Lockett silent all game,

He had 4 catches for 63 yards and a TD, which accounts for most of his 110 yards of production on the season.

Once again, Arizona’s secondary, while improved with Budda Baker back, was a “get-right” game for a receiver.

#4. LOSER: D.J. Humphries

Humphries shouldn’t have been tossed from the game, but there’s no way to rule that he was reacting to being hit in his encountering a referee and making contact.

The second player is usually flagged, and there wasn’t intent it seemed on his part but it’s hard to know if you have to just take the flop or hit there.

Kelvin Beachum took over for the remainder of the game at left tackle.

#5. WINNER: All the underdogs besides Arizona

Wanted to put Rondale Moore as a winner so let’s say he’s an honorable mention.

He has been utilized better and better each week, but just hasn’t hit into the elite usage territory but is finding his niche, making a tough catch despite being LIT UP.

But I’ll have to give this to the Patriots, Bears, Broncos and Giants, who were all tied with the Cardinals at 1 win each and all got their 2nd win of the season this sunday. Which, for those looking for Arizona to tank, was maybe a decent outcome for the fanbase:

#6. LOSER: Josh Dobbs’ story and Clayton Tune’s first action.

Tune mysteriously threw a 4 yard pass on 4th and 9 for Arizona, and this was after fans had been questioning if Dobbs should be pulled for the 5th round rookie.

Dobbs for that matter has only put up 7 points in the 4th quarter for the Cardinals on the season, and the early excitement and idea of him as a competent backup has faded.

Now he looks like a below-average backup reliant on James Conner in the league and that’s not a benefit to anyone, especially with Kyler’s return looming.

Arizona might have to make a decision between Dobbs, Tune or starting over from scratch with their backup QB situation next year.

That’s all for now.