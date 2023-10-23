Arizona Cardinals open as big home underdogs ahead of matchup with Baltimore Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals are a bad team.

We saw it again on Sunday, where they should have won a game, where they won the turnover battle, had multiple short field opportunities and still came up short.

This included a missed field goal by Matt Prater because of bad hold, that would have at least given us another cover against the spread.

So, it is interesting to see the Arizona Cardinals only open as eight point underdogs at home against the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off one of the most impressive performances of the 2023 NFL season.

The Ravens just put on a big beatdown of the Detroit Lions and now get a a bad Cardinals team.

This will be an interesting one, because the Cardinals will still be unlikely to have Kyler Murray, so as that is confirmed this week, wonder how much the line from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook moves.

