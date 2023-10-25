We prepare you for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Everything you need to know for Week 8

Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals vs Baltimore Ravens: Everything you need to know for Week 8

Last week was an improvement on one side of the ball but now they get a potential juggernaut as opposed to an average Seattle Seahawks offense.

However, this week the Arizona Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens who just reminded the NFL who they are when they beat down the 5-1 Detroit Lions.

So, needless to say most Arizona Cardinals fans are looking at this week and are not exactly excited to see what is going to happen.

Lamar Jackson has been lights out this season, under the tutelage of Todd Monken, the offense is continuing to grow.

So, can the Cardinals keep up against the Ravens high powered offense?

On the flipside, there is perhaps not a bigger rising star in coaching than their defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald and they are first in points against, allowing only 13.9 points per game, second in yards per game allowed and have been dominant.

If Josh Dobbs is starting again, as we expect, the Cardinals will need to be able to lean on their run game against the ninth ranked rushing defense, because the Ravens have the best passing defense in the NFL.

DraftKings Sportsbook has this line at +8 still. It has gone down to 7.5 and up to 8.5.

Can the Cardinals keep it close at home?