Kyler Murray listed as a full participant on initial Arizona Cardinals injury report

While we wait for the official announcement on things, the Arizona Cardinals listed Kyler Murray was a full participant in their practice today on their injury report.

This even surprised Arizona Cardinals beat guy Darren Urban.

This comes on the heels of Ian Rapoport reporting that the Cardinals would use Murray’s full 21-day window to ramp him up to be ready for the season.

So, what is it?

Is he just able to practice full and they are using this as training camp over those 21 days?

Murray will change things for the offense immediately, as we have seen Josh Dobbs come back down to earth the last three games where he has really struggled to complete passes.

Murray will likely help the passing game, but is bringing him back this week against the Baltimore Ravens the best call?

How do you interpret this news?