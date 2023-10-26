Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Bobby Price to active roster, bring back Quavian White to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move this week when they released K’Von Wallace, the starting safety for five of the games this season.

He saw exactly zero snaps against the Seattle Seahawks so the writing was probably on the wall, but it was still a bit out of left field.

Now, they had an active roster spot available so they have brought in another defensive back, this time a cornerback.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Bobby Price to the active roster from the practice squad and has re-signed cornerback Quavian White to the practice squad. The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Price will wear jersey #26 and White will wear #38.

Price has played some special teams snaps with the Arizona Cardinals, but he had some defensive snaps with the Detroit Lions as well in 2021 and 2022, while Dave Sears was there.

We will see if he is still just a special teams guy or if he moves into a role on defense as well.