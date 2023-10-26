Buccaneers vs Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thursday Night one and all.
This is a game where it really felt like the Buffalo Bills would be killing it, and instead they are coming off a loss to the Patriots.
On the flipside, we have seen that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are frisky, but not overly good.
So, that means what? Well, the line is huge for the Bills but this is a home game so we will see how things playout tonight.
Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.
Week 8: Buffalo Bills (4-3) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)
Date: Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time
Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NYA
National TV: Amazon Prime
National online streaming: NFL+
TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)
Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88
Betting line: Bills -9.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the picks from Revenge of the Birds via TallySight.
Loading comments...