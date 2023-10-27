Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals getting healthy, can the Cardinals stop the Ravens, Petzing sees points coming and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting the surging Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

Cardinals put TE Zach Ertz on IR with quadriceps injury and cut S K'Von Wallace

Tight end must miss minimum of four games

The true story of the time Big Red, the Arizona Cardinals mascot, was stolen

The true story of the abduction of beloved Big Red

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray listed as full on injury report for the first time since coming back from ACL tear

Quarterback no longer limited in final rehab stages

Cardinals Want To Make A Point - Actually, Many - Against Ravens

Petzing sees a unit close to breaking through

Life As Gunner Suits Joey Blount, Helps Cardinals

Bobby Price earns roster spot with punt coverage

NFL Week 8 latest trade buzz, fantasy tips, upset predictions - ESPN

Will Danielle Hunter or Chase Young get traded? Which teams will be making moves? Our experts have trade rumors, plus Week 8 upsets and fantasy intel.

2023 NFL trade deadline: Potential targets from all 32 teams - ESPN

With the trade deadline a week away, which players could be looking at new homes during the second half of the season?

How Kyler Murray learned Cardinals' new offense without taking a snap - ESPN

Murray had a new offense to learn but couldn't take the field, so he took an approach focusing on mental reps and practice.

Cardinals rookie trends: Garrett Williams up, Kei'Trel Clark down

Garrett Williams made the most of his NFL debut on Sunday. A look at how Cardinals rookies are trending seven weeks into the season.

Cardinals re-sign Davion Davis, Jacob Slade to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Davion Davis and defensive lineman Jacob Slade to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals roster moves: CB Bobby Price signed to 53-man

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Bobby Price to the 53-man roster from their own practice squad on Thursday.

Cardinals-Ravens injury report: Kyler Murray has no designation

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had no injury designation Thursday ahead of Sunday's home game against the Ravens.