Cardinals-Seahawks review, benchings, roster moves, injuries and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals once again played a good enough first half, with just a terrible second half offensively, and probably their best second half defensive performance of the season.

That leads to the question from Jess and I, what is happening?

How did the defense play better, against a great offensive unit, but the offense cannot even get points on a short field?

Then, we discuss what is happening with the roster, from benchings, cuts and injury reserve moves.

All of that and more on the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The play of the defense

(23:47) The play of the offense

(40:30) Benchings, roster moves, injuries