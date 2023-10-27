Cardinals React: Arizona Cardinals fans want to see the team try and move on from some of their veteran players

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL trade deadline is coming up on October 31st, so there could be some moves this season.

Or not, who knows with the way the 2023 offseason and even regular season has gone for the Arizona Cardinals.

That doesn’t mean we cannot ask should the Arizona Cardinals make moves at the deadline, and 76% of fans want to see the Cardinals make a move at the deadline.

Now, who should the Cardinals look to deal at the trade deadline?

Most fans would like to see them move on from D.J. Humphries, while acknowledging we are talking a return of a late round pick (6th or 7th likely).

Fans also wanted to see Zach Ertz available, but with him on injured reserve, it is almost out of the question at this point.

The debate became about Marquise Brown and Budda Baker, and most would be fine exploring what other teams would offer, but don’t see a fair return on value for the Cardinals.

If you want to see someone moved, who would it be and what realistically could they get in return?

