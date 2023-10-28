Cardinals-Ravens DraftKings Week 8 prop bets: Ravens on the menu, trust Justin Tucker, fade the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens and even our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook do not have a lot of faith in what the Arizona Cardinals are doing.

The player props are coming in slowly for the Cardinals and there is not a lot of faith in the Cardinals or their players.

So, we have to find a way to make this game more enjoyable, so why not bet some money?

Here are some of the better prop bets I like this week courtesy of our friends from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens alternate line -15 (+181)

I do not think the Cardinals can keep this close. So, if they are going to get blown out, why not win some money watching it?

Zay Flowers first touchdown scorer (+850)

If you don’t like the first touchdown, his anytime touchdown is +135, but I can see Flowers taking one deep.

Jadaveon Clowney o0.25 sacks (+165)

This is one where I think Clowney gets loose and gets at least one sack.

Justin Tucker o7.5 points (-110)

Maybe the only way this doesn’t hit is that the Cardinals cannot stop the Ravens offense and they just score five or six touchdowns instead.

Any team to score 40+ points (+550)

Again, a great offense coming off a game where they looked like they were finally in sync. This could be a good small wager that keeps the game interesting.

Good luck one and all!