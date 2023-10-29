Cardinals vs. Ravens: How to watch, TV schedule, radio broadcast, live stream and more

Happy game day one and all.

The struggling Arizona Cardinals take on the high-powered, no nonsense, dominating defense Baltimore Ravens today.

It could be ugly.

The Ravens are coming off maybe the most impressive performance by any team this season with their 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals had their most impressive defensive game of the season, but can they duplicate that against the Ravens?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 8: Arizona Cardinals (1-6) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play) Ross Tucker (analyst) Justin Walters (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +9.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook