Kyler Murray and Cardinals-Ravens Week 8 preview, matchups to watch and picks

Happy game day one and all.

Jess and I are back for another show this week, this time to help you get ready for what looks to be one of the more lopsided matchups of the season as the Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, last time Jess and I were this confident of an Arizona Cardinals loss, the Cardinals won, so who knows anything?

We first talk about Kyler Murray and his practicing, then get into the Ravens, are there any matchups advantages for the Cardinals then take a look at some of this weeks best bets.

Hint, it will be heavily Ravens influenced.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Times and topics on the show:

(1:00) Kyler Murray, practice, the injury report and a potential return this week

(13:55) The Ravens’ season

(23:43) Keys and matchups to watch

(41:17) Picks and prop bets