Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

There are no teams on a bye this week, so that means a huge slate of NFL on this Sunday, and thank goodness since the Cardinals game looks bad, the Sunday Night Football game looks awful and the Monday Night Football game looks terrible as well.

So, what are the best games this week?

As always, lines are provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys(-6), 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

The Rams are battling to keep pace in the NFC, the Cowboys are trying to keep pace in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Washington Commanders, 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

The Eagles are the top team in the NFC and the NFC East, and the Commanders are praying to keep pace.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on CBS

Both teams only have two losses, but it doesn’t feel like the Steelers are that good, and yet they find ways every week to win games.

Houston Texans (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers, 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

This game has massive implications for the Arizona Cardinals. Go Panthers.

Here are the staff picks for Revenge of the Birds from our friends at TallySight