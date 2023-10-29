Bird Droppings: No Kyler Murray versus Ravens, Cardinals prepare for Lamar Jackson, roster moves and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into a tough one today against the Baltimore Ravens and we have all the news from around the web to help us get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray listed as doubtful for game against Ravens

Gannon says 'we'll see' if quarterback plays Sunday

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown plays against the Ravens for the first time since his trade, and other notes before the Cardinals-Ravens game

Cardinals Gird Themselves For Lamar Jackson Experience

Defense knows discipline will be key to slow Ravens' attack

Cardinals put G Elijah Wilkinson on IR but keep QB Kyler Murray on PUP for now

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray Watch, Week 2

Ep. 690 – Is two weeks of practice enough for Kyler Murray to make his return? Dani Sureck believes it is, and she has been steadfast in her belief ever since Murray was designated to return.

Big Red Rage - Garrett Williams Makes Immediate Impact

Ep. 635 - Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley at Trophy in Chandler to discuss his NFL debut last week in Seattle. It's been a long road back to the field for Williams who spent the better part of a year rehabbing

Cardinals Cover 2 - A Hollywood Reunion

Ep. 691 - For the first time, Hollywood Brown faces his former team. The reunion takes place on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit State Farm Stadium. Brown leads the Cardinals in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Cardinals don't activate QB Kyler Murray for Sunday's game - ESPN

The Cardinals did not activate quarterback Kyler Murray for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Arizona has until Nov. 8 to activate Murray to the 53-man roster. He is working himself back from a torn ACL.

Kyler Murray moves 1 step closer to full return to Cardinals

Does Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray really return to action for the first time since last December against the Baltimore Ravens this week?

Kyler Murray officially out for Sunday’s tilt vs. Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals made a spot on the 53-man roster available, but WR Andre Baccellia was activated, not QB1 Kyler Murray.

Kyler Murray doubtful to be activated, play vs. Ravens

The Cardinals list Murray officially as doubtful to play in Week 8 on the final injury report.

Cardinals-Ravens Q&A preview with Ravens Wire

Ravens Wire managing editor Glenn Erby takes Cardinals fans behind enemy lines to know more about Arizona's Week 8 opponent.

Cardinals vs. Ravens: Who wins Week 8 matchup?

Can the Cardinals beat the Ravens at home in Week 8? Vote in the poll!

Arizona Cardinals do not activate Kyler Murray from PUP

Murray will not play on Sunday as the Cardinals face the Baltimore Ravens at home.

Arizona Cardinals OL EIijah Wilkinson heads to IR with neck injury

Wilkinson, who started at left guard for the Cardinals' first six games, will be out until at least Thanksgiving.