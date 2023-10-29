Cardinals-Ravens first half open thread

We are back.

The Arizona Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens who put on an incredible performance last week.

Now, can the Cardinals coming off their best defensive work of the season show up and give the Ravens any resistance, or will the Ravens once again look dominant?

The Cardinals will have Jalen Thompson back, so their projected starting secondary is all going to be on the field, can they keep pace with the Ravens?

Here is everything you need to know.

Week 8: Arizona Cardinals (1-6) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play) Ross Tucker (analyst) Justin Walters (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +9.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook